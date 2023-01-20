First of 4 defendants sentenced in attempted killing of fellow gang member in North East

An Erie man whom an assistant district attorney called the triggerman in a failed attempt to kill a fellow gang member in a North East Township cemetery in December 2021 stayed silent on Thursday morning as he appeared by video for his sentencing on charges in the crime.

Mark R. Smith, 33, could have faced up to 60 years in prison on his guilty pleas on Jan. 6 to charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the brutal attack on Julieus Windham in St. Gregory Cemetery. But prosecutors and Smith's court-appointed lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Emily Antolik, had worked out a deal before the pleas to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison for Smith on the two charges.

Erie County Judge David Ridge on Thursday followed the recommendation, sentencing Smith to 15 to 30 years on the attempted homicide charge. But he added a consecutive term of 10 years of probation on the aggravated assault charge.

Ridge also sentenced Smith to consecutive terms of six to 12 months and 11 1/2 to 23 months in two other cases in which Smith was revoked, based on the charges filed against him in the North East Township attack and for other violations.

"Certainly the argument could be made that there is no sentence that would be long enough in terms of the facts in this case," Ridge said of the attack, in which Windham was shot twice, beaten, stabbed repeatedly in the body and eyes and left blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other eye.

But Ridge said he was following the recommendation based in part on Smith's admission of guilt and on deference to Windham's wishes. Assistant District Attorney Steven Liboski told Ridge before the sentence was imposed that prosecutors had been in frequent contact with Windham and had consulted with him as the cases against Smith and three others charged in the crime advance in court.

"I can't imagine what Mr. Windham went through, I just can't," Ridge said.

Smith was charged along with three other men in the Dec. 28, 2021 attack. Co-defendant Dreshaun D. Jordan, 24, also entered guilty pleas on Jan. 6 to charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated assault for his role in the attack. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Ridge on March 1.

Two other co-defendants, Sammy Carrasquillo Jr., 19, and James A. Terrell, 29, have not entered pleas in the case and are scheduled for trial in February, according to information in their online court docket sheets.

Erie resident Mark R. Smith was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, to serve 15 to 30 years in prison for his role in the shooting and assault of another man in a North East Township cemetery in December 2021.

Gang-related attack in a cemetery

Authorities accuse Smith and the other co-defendants of driving Windham from Erie to St. Gregory Cemetery in the 9500 block of West Main Street in North East Township. After exiting the vehicle, the suspects shot Windham, stabbed him, beat him and left him for dead in a wooded area, according to the Pennsylvania State Police and prosecutors.

Windham managed to make his way to a nearby house after the suspects fled, and a resident there called the authorities, according to investigators.

Prosecutors revealed during the Jan. 6 plea hearings for Smith and Jordan that all five were members of a gang, the Gangster Disciples, and that the suspects planned to kill Windham because they believed he was not living up to his gang responsibilities.

Prosecutors also revealed that the plan was to not only kill Windham, but to decapitate him with drywall knives they had obtained from a local home-improvement store. The drywall knives were plunged repeatedly into Windham's eyes during the attack, according to prosecutors.

Liboski, in his statements to the court, called the attack "shocking and appalling," and said the suspects' plan was to mutilate and humiliate Windham. It was Windham's tireless spirit that kept him alive, Liboski said.

The plea agreement spared Windham from having to relive the incident a third time, Liboski said, noting that he had testified against the suspects at two previous preliminary hearing. It also saved the county the time and expense of bringing in witnesses for trial, he said.

Antolik, in her statements to the court, noted that Smith had taken responsibility through his plea and asked Ridge to follow the recommended sentence and to make the sentences in the revocation cases run concurrently.

Smith made no comment when offered the opportunity to address the court.

