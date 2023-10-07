The first 4 important details set in any Maricopa County Superior Court case

The first time someone sees a judge in Maricopa Superior Court can be confusing, and the purpose of that crucial first hearing can get lost on those who don't deal with the system on a regular basis.

That hearing, known as the "initial appearance," sets up four important details in a case. It lets a defendant know what allegations are being brought against them, sets the release conditions, can assign a public defender to the case and sets the schedule for the next hearing.

The hearings can go by quickly, and it can be easy to miss those four details.

Day in court

Allegations: Within 24 hours of a person being booked on a felony, a person will have seen a judge in Maricopa County Superior Court. The judge will first explain what the allegations are that are being brought against them.

This could be different from what the allegations were when they were first arrested and can end up being different from what they may later be indicted for.County attorneys still have the ability to change the charges based on what they believe fits the case.

The court will also decide whether the person will be released or sent back to county jail.

Getting released from jail: A person might be released on their own recognizance, which means they just have to promise to come back to court for their next hearing. Alternatively, they could be released to pre-trial services, which might involve things like drug tests or certain conditions, such as not contacting victims or going back to the scene of a crime.

Other conditions include being released with a GPS ankle monitor, being released to a third party, or having a bond set.

In some cases, people may be held non-bondable, which means they will not be released from jail under any conditions.

County prosecutors will use the evidence in the case and circumstances surrounding the accused to recommend release conditions.

A judge will then tell a defendant that they have the right to provide reasons or evidence that the judge should consider when deciding release conditions, but this is tricky.

Without a lawyer, most judges remind defendants that whatever they say at this point can be used against them in court, even if all they're trying to do is give reasons for better release conditions.

Getting assigned a lawyer: If the person can't afford an attorney, the judge will assign one to them. But this means that at the initial appearance they are still without an attorney and don't have the same advantages as those who did hire a private attorney.

What can a lawyer do for defendants: Having a lawyer can make a real difference. Attorneys can vouch for better release conditions, and anything they say won't be used against the defendant. On top of that, a lawyer can spot any conflicts. For example, if someone is told they can't return to the crime scene that is their own home, a lawyer can bring that up in court and help find a resolution.

Setting the schedule: Finally, the judge will set the schedule for the next hearing.

After the initial appearance, county prosecutors will need to file charges, but depending on the defendant's release conditions, the due date for those charges can change.

How long till the next hearing or indictment: If someone is in custody without bond, there must be an indictment or preliminary hearing within ten days of the initial appearance and 20 days if a person is out of jail or custody.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Initial appearance in Maricopa County: What to know