FIRST 48 HOURS: Sheriff’s office makes timely work finding murder suspect

Less than two days after a man was shot and killed in north Mississippi, another man is charged with his murder.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said that 25-year-old Courtland Alexander Bradley of New Albany, Mississippi has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after Quantavis Fernando was shot and killed on May 1.

The sheriff’s office said that they received information that Bradley was a suspect in the case on May 2 and immediately started gathering evidence linking Bradley to Fernando’s death.

As authorities began preparing an arrest warrant for Bradley, they discovered that he was already in the Union County Jail on unrelated charges, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said.

With the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were able to find the 2013 black Volkswagen Jetta used in the murder, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 3, law enforcement said they discovered evidence in the Jetta linking it to the murder, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley is now in Alcorn County Jail and the sheriff’s office said that additional charges or arrests are possible.

