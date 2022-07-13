First 6 of 46 UNH hazing suspects plead not guilty. Details of allegations kept quiet.

DOVER — The first six of the 46 University of New Hampshire students charged in connection with an alleged hazing incident pleaded not guilty in Dover District Court Wednesday.

No specifics about the alleged hazing at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on UNH's Durham campus have been released by prosecutors. Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod said she could not say exactly what the students are accused of doing, saying only it “was not a very serious case of hazing.”

An attorney for one of the suspects declined to comment.

Garod commented on hazing generally.

“By holding people accountable, we're hoping that this conduct doesn't happen in the future,” Garod told reporters after the hearing. “Hazing in this case, nobody was seriously hurt. Nobody was injured, but that's not the case everywhere. I think it's a dangerous sort of ritual that needs to end."

Garod previously said New Hampshire law allows the county attorney’s office to charge any person that participates as an actor in student hazing and anyone present or submitting to hazing who fails to report it. When the arrest warrants were issued, Garod said individuals in the UNH incident were charged in each of these three categories.

Previous story: UNH Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members charged with hazing: What we know

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity's New Hampshire Beta chapter was charged as an organization in connection with the alleged hazing incident in April.

Arrest warrants were issued in June, charging the fraternity chapter and 46 of its members with student hazing, which is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,200 fine when brought against an individual. Student hazing is an unclassified misdemeanor punishable by up to a $20,000 fine when brought against an organization, according to Garod.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: Base to fill 1,200 jobs in 2 years. How to get hired, what it pays.The university was made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters. Durham police said they were notified by campus representatives in April that new members of the fraternity were possibly hazed at an event inside the fraternity's house at 28 Madbury Road.

Story continues

Dover Restaurant Week arrives: How it works and why community support is needed

The university suspended the fraternity pending the outcome of the investigation and initiated a formal conduct process, UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said previously.

Details are limited because an affidavit was not required to be filed by police. Garod said all of the accused will be granted individual trial dates. Of the 46 individuals, only four have not turned themselves in yet, Garod said.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: First 6 of 46 UNH hazing suspects plead not guilty