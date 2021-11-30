First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
It was an emotional day at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. An accuser testified that Jeffrey Epstein abused her when she was 14. Epstein's longtime pilot testified that he flew powerful men, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Epstein's private plane. Mola Lenghi reports.