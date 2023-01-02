First Advantage's (NASDAQ:FA) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in First Advantage's (NASDAQ:FA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for First Advantage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$91m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, First Advantage has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured First Advantage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for First Advantage.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last two years to 5.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 33%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at First Advantage thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what First Advantage has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 31% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

