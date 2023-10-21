First aid trucks enter Gaza

STORY: Television images showed trucks moving into the border crossing area from the Egyptian side.

Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel, and the focus of efforts to deliver aid to Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, said a relief aid convoy of 20 trucks would enter on Saturday, carrying medicine, medical supplies and a limited amount of food and canned goods.