First alcohol-free bar in Sacramento announces opening of permanent location

(FOX40.COM) — What started as an alcohol-free pop-up bar will soon have a permanent location in California’s capitol city.

“The Teetotalist is a non-alcoholic bar and social club located in Sacramento,” the company said in a press release. “Founded in 2022, The Teetotalist offers a unique and inclusive social experience for people who choose to abstain from alcohol or simply want to explore new and exciting non-alcoholic beverages.”

The Teetotalist was founded by couple Amanda and Kathryn Altman Brincat and is known as Sacramento’s first and only fully alcohol-free bar. It announced that a permanent location is expected to open at 1700 I Street in the summer of 2024.

“Just like our pop-up, our permanent bar will have a welcoming and friendly atmosphere that encourages socializing, with regular events such as live music, art shows, and trivia nights,” Teetotalist said on its website.

For more information visit theteetotalist.com.

