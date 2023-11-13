First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, November 12
Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast
Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The No. 2 overall pick stepped on Josh Hart’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
U.S. oil production recently hit a new record high. There’s a good chance you’ll never hear President Biden mention it.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
A new federal rule that would mean tougher oversight of Apple Pay and Google Pay sets up another fight between Washington and Big Tech
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
The Bulldogs had over 600 yards of offense in the 52-17 win.
Gotham beat the Reign 2-1 in a beautifully chaotic NWSL final.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studio executives this week, and are now calling on members to vote to ratify the deal. It would establish wage increases, AI protections, requirements for intimacy coordinators and the end of racist makeup practices.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
The live-action adaptation of the classic shonen manga and anime YuYu Hakusho is hitting Netflix on December 14, and the streaming service has given fans some idea of what they can expect in a short teaser video.
There's a reason it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller (and has over 28,000 fans to back it up).
This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's on sale.
Travel smart this season with these must-bring items — from a Turkish towel to an anti-theft purse.
We interview Erik Buell as his latest company prepares to unleash its latest electric Fuell Fllow motorcycle to the public.