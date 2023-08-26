First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 26, 2023
First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.
First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
Nurses say these are just what the doctor ordered — snag a pair for just $34.
This week's deals include discounts on gaming laptops, headphones from Sony and Beats, and our favorite fire pits.
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar wants to bring Mobileye's Chauffeur, a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving technology, to its Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe. The Polestar 4, which launched Friday in China and will hit global markets in 2024, comes standard with Mobileye's SuperVision advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Polestar plans to add Chauffeur at a later date, but did not specify when.
Qase, an Austin-based platform for managing software quality assurance testing and reporting, today announced that it raised $7.2 million in a Series A round led by Chrome Capital with participation from FinSight Ventures and S16VC. Nikita Fedorov, the CEO and founder, says that the proceeds will be put mostly toward product development, including a plug-ins marketplace, and expanding Qase's 33-person workforce to 50 by the end of the year. "This expansion will enable us to accelerate our R&D and better serve our increasing user base," Fedorov told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Fisker recently announced the Force E Off-Road package, which will bring an OTA update with off-road driving functions, beefier tires, and underbody skid plates.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Investors continue to warm up to the market despite a host of macroeconomic concerns.
Miley Cyrus opens up about her feud with Sinéad O'Connor, dedicates a song to the late singer during TV special.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.