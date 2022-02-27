First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/26 Evening Weather at 6PM
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your First Alert Forecast for February 26 at 6 p.m.
Bank of America's Buffalo president believes there is plenty of economic opportunity here this year.
Scott told CBS News on Saturday that he was ruling out a run for the top Republican Senate role.
Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Commitee say President Joe Biden's actions to punish Russian leaders for their invasion of Ukraine is "too little, too late." (Feb. 26)
‘In this war everything is real: Putin’s madness and cruelty, Ukrainian victims, bombs falling on Kyiv – only your sanctions are pretended’
13 pounds of poppy pods were in the shipment to Maryland, feds say.
Russian high-profile conductor Valery Gergiev and pianist Denis Matsuev were to perform with Vienna Philharmonic in Naples on March 1-2.
Since the start of the pandemic, many Americans have been putting off medical care.
Russia says the move is a response to the UK's 'unfriendly' decision to ban Aeroflot from the UK.
Elizaveta Peskova, whose father is Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, posted her objections to the Ukraine invasion on her Instagram story on Friday.
When planning a lighting scheme for a client’s kitchen, I like to think about cake. Let me explain. On my birthday, a red velvet cake always comes my way, and it includes four layers with a cherry and icing on top. Just like that cake, a well-lit kitchen should also have four layers for different lighting...
One woman told CBS News she is staying in a metro station with her mother and her dog as fighting continues near the capitol city.
The sanctions aimed at punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely face a self-inflicted obstacle, experts tell Axios: opaque financial vehicles allowing illicit foreign assets to flow through Western economies.Why it matters: Financial transparency advocates have warned for years that lax disclosure of such transfers allows malicious foreign actors to hide their immense wealth. Now, it could imperil U.S. efforts to inflict pain on individual Kremlin officials behind the country's attack
Praggnanandhaa is the third Indian to beat world champion Magnus Carlsen in a tournament.
Months-long cruises have been booking up fast since 2021. Oceania Cruises' previously announced around-the-world sold out in one day.
A police officer held a Black teen after a fight in a suburban mall. The moment has summoned connections to the death of George Floyd. Should it have?
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
Engineer overseeing the luxury tower’s retrofit discovered the space between it and a smaller building had widened by an inch Engineers have determined that the gap has posed no additional risk to the structure. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower, which has continued to sink despite multimillion-dollar efforts to correct it, has developed yet another problem. The luxury tower, popular among star athletes and retired Google employees before the tilt
Walt Disney World is ready to transport guests to a galaxy far, far away aboard the Halcyon, it's new immersive Star Wars-themed hotel experience
“I just can’t believe in my head what I’m seeing is actually somewhere where I used to live," reporter Olga Malchevska said as footage of the damage was shown on the BBC
You might think of dinosaurs (at least the theropods) as the apex predators to end all apex predators, but not if one got snapped up by the jaws of a massive crocodile first. Confractosuchus sauroktonos lurked in the rivers of what is now Queensland, Australia about 95 million years ago. It is thought to have been an ambush predator much like extant crocodiles that stalk prey and then strike when their next meal is least expecting it. When the fossil of this newly discovered species of extinct c