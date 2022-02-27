First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/26 Nightly Weather at 11PM

AccuWeather

February has been drier in the Pacific Northwest following a very wet December and January, but a shift back to a much stormier pattern will take place as the month ends and March begins, AccuWeather forecasters say. "Seattle has only received 0.74 of an inch of rain this month, or 20 percent of average," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger, who added that Portland, Oregon, has been even drier, with only 0.58 of an inch of rain, which is just 16 percent of the city's monthly average thr