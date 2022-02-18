First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/18 Evening Weather at 6PM

Associated Press

Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas could end up a medalist at the Beijing Games, though she isn’t holding her breath for the results of the Russian doping scandal that has cast a shadow over figure skating at the Winter Olympics. “I think everyone’s just kind of accepted that this is forever going to be part of our Olympic experience,” Schizas said. Schizas was part of the group of eight Canadian skaters who placed fourth in the team competition that happened the first week of the Beijing Games.