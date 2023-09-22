First Alert Forecast: CBS2 9/21/23 Nightly Weather
CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for September 21 at 11 p.m.
CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for September 21 at 11 p.m.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
This isn't the first time Trent Williams has punched someone on an NFL field.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
This is for every joy-loving person who is down to skip spooky szn and go straight to the holidays.
Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.
Onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Meredith Whittaker, the president of the Signal Foundation, which maintains the nonprofit Signal messaging app, reaffirmed that Signal would leave the U.K. if the country's recently passed Online Safety Bill forced Signal to build "backdoors" into its end-to-end encryption. "We would leave the U.K. or any jurisdiction if it came down to the choice between backdooring our encryption and betraying the people who count on us for privacy, or leaving," Whittaker said. The Online Safety Bill, which was passed into law in September, includes a clause -- clause 122 -- that, depending on how it's interpreted, could allow the U.K.'s communications regulator, Ofcom, to break the encryption of apps and services under the guise of making sure illegal material such as child sexual exploitation and abuse content is removed.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case episode.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
"This is what dads do after saying they don’t want the dog."
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
From designer fragrances to niche ones, these will stay on your skin all day. The post I tested the best long-lasting fragrances for months, and these 7 had the longest wear times appeared first on In The Know.