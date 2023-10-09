First Alert Forecast: Sunday, October 8 - Late Evening
Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
The Bills got banged up and outplayed.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based autonomous ridesharing transit company, operates self-driving shuttles in several locations.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Subscribers can now purchase select Ubisoft games from the developer's portal on Luna.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.
Bookmark it now. The post If you’re an avid deal hunter, this is the 1 website that needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.
iOS 17 brings some substantial new features and a lot of upgrades that streamline how you use your iPhone, especially when connecting with other iPhone users. After more time with the finished product, iOS 17 feels like a big quality-of-life upgrade for iPhone users. Without a big tentpole feature, it’s harder to pinpoint why it’s so much better — but we'll try.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Friedkin and Ellen Burstyn addressed one of the movie's most controversial scenes in 2018.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.