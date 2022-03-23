First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, March 23 - Mid Evening Update
Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic and Meteorologist Corey Simma update evening severe weather and time out more rain & storms
Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic and Meteorologist Corey Simma update evening severe weather and time out more rain & storms
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with reckless homicide after giving the wrong medication to a patient who died.Vaught accidentally gave Charlene Murphey the paralyzing agent vecuronium in 2017 instead of the sedative Versed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The case has drawn national attention, driven largely by the medical communi
Jahan Dotson reveals he will be profiled by ESPN in his Instagram story
Welcome to Martha's Ark.View Entire Post ›
FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has a look at the damage left behind after a tornado tore through Hutto.
Editor’s note: Bozi Tatarevic is a professional racing mechanic and pit crew member. He will provide technical analysis for NASCAR.com throughout the 2022 season. NASCAR heads back to the Circuit of The Americas this weekend and the anticipation is high as the NASCAR Next Gen car makes its road-course debut after starting the season on […]
The man’s body was found in December 1982, the same night a baby long known as Delta Dawn was found.
The MTA has named former Massachusetts transportation secretary Richard Davey as the next president of the New York City Transit Authority.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumped into the conversation about a transgender swimmer who won a collegiate title by declaring the runner-up as the real winner. DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring Florida-born Emma Weyant as the winner of the women's 500-yard (457-meter) freestyle at the NCAA women's tournament, rather than transgender athlete Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania senior. DeSantis, whose proclamation has no effect on the tournament outcome, is using the document in fundraising messages for his reelection campaign.
It's important to talk about these stories to help break the stigma that can still surround them.View Entire Post ›
Moldova is monitoring its breakaway pro-Russian region of Transdniestria for any sign of escalating tensions following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday. Transdniestria is a narrow strip of land held by pro-Russian separatists that runs along the east of Moldova and comes to within about 25 miles (40 km) of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Russian troops are stationed there, despite repeated calls by Moldovan President Maia Sandu for them to leave.
The Oscar-winner made a dramatic entrance to the LA premiere of her film The Lost City.
"We've got to make up for that policy mistake of the last 40 years by addressing the crushing burden of student debt that so many young people feel today and fixing the problem going forward by committing to debt-free college in the United States," former Education Secretary John King said.
People who live the longest and healthiest lives all practice the same habits. Here's what you can learn from centenarians living in the Blue Zones.
When President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law 12 years ago, Vice President Joe Biden was famously overheard telling his boss that the occasion was a “big f—ing deal.” Today, despite a rocky start, the ACA boasts record enrollment, thanks in no small part to President Joe Biden’s effort to expand coverage in the first year of his administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic. To top it off, Republican efforts to overturn the law seem to have run out of gas, a situation noted by
Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab has called Wonder Woman 1984 a “disgrace” for misrepresenting Egypt in the film.
Several ancient tombs and the 14th-century lead sarcophagus were discovered during an excavation of the church.
Whoever was behind the wheel was lucky to survive, much less drive away.
Here’s how the damaging storm system is expected to impact Manatee County.
Viral video of a tornado in Texas shows a Chevy truck flipped on its side and spun around before driving off.
Gayle Stewart, 64, of Reno, Nevada, who disappeared in February and then was rescued on a steep cliff, vanished on March 14 near Hoover Dam, officials say.