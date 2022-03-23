First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, March 23 - Mid Evening Update

Reuters

Moldova is monitoring its breakaway pro-Russian region of Transdniestria for any sign of escalating tensions following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday. Transdniestria is a narrow strip of land held by pro-Russian separatists that runs along the east of Moldova and comes to within about 25 miles (40 km) of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Russian troops are stationed there, despite repeated calls by Moldovan President Maia Sandu for them to leave.