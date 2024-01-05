First Alert Noon Weather: January 5
The storm system will move across the Carolinas and could bring a short period of freezing rain for areas along and north of I-85.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Some companies take monitors, TVs and AI-fueled laptops to CES. Kohler brought a toilet seat you can talk to. The accessory fits onto most elongated toilets, transforming your dumb can into an Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered smart-loo.
The NFL's previous record was 82, which was set in 2022.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
Aurora and automotive supplier Continental have wrapped up the first phase of a more than $300 million project to mass produce autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The two companies said Friday that the design and system architecture of an autonomous vehicle hardware kit is now complete.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.
Samsung is partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday night.
From the wedding venue to the Bachelor Nation guests in attendance, everything you need to know about "The Golden Wedding."
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. OpenAI’s update notably didn’t include any information on the expected monetization opportunities for developers listing their apps on the storefront.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.
The 2024 North American Car of the Year award winners have been announced. This is the 30th anniversary of the award.
At the end of 2022, like many, I made some predictions about what 2023 would bring to the technology investing ecosystem. The state of venture capital investing and technology battle several factors, some of which are 2023 repeats and some brand new, including but not limited to higher interest rates, a more challenging market that demands better product-market fit and, of course, the rapidly evolving state of AI. Through exploring the sluggish first half of 2023 to how AI exploded in the second half, I have several predictions about what we can expect to see in the year ahead.