First Alert Noon Forecast: November 1

Australian software giant Atlassian has warned of a critical security flaw that could lead to "significant data loss” for customers, just weeks after state-backed hackers targeted its products. In an advisory this week, the company urged customers to patch against the flaw affecting on-premise versions of Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server, a widely popular collaborative wiki system that enterprises use to organize and share work. This product was recently the target of Chinese state-sponsored hackers, who exploited a separate 10.0 maximum-rated vulnerability to compromise a "handful" of Atlassian customers.