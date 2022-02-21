First Alert weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says a serious warm-up is coming to the Tri-State Area early this week.
FOX 29 Weather Authority Saturday 10 p.m. forecast
The Tri-State Area was hit by a swift snow squall Saturday afternoon.
A winter storm will bring snow and near-record low temps to Des Moines this week.
Mall real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example, remain somewhat precarious in light of the record number of store closures we've seen during the pandemic. When the COVID-19 outbreak first erupted, companies sent workers to do their jobs from home for what many of us thought would be a handful of weeks. Fast forward two years and many major employers have yet to return workers to the office.
On John Travolta's 68th birthday, his daughter Ella Travolta posted the sweetest message on social media, praising the actor for his "kindness."
In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.
Skydive Houston said the instructor and a student were injured during a tandem jump. They were both airlifted to the hospital where the instructor died.
Limited inventory and high property values created a scenario where sellers had the clear upper hand in the residential real estate market. Right now, housing market conditions are still quite favorable to sellers. Although we're starting off 2022 with mortgage rates sitting at fairly competitive levels, they're already notably higher than they were throughout 2021.
The nonprofit has grown close to 100,000 native plants since starting a restoration nursery and seed bank program in 2016.
Panicked users complain on social media that they lost their NFTs on the platform after receiving a suspicious email.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.
A foreign policy expert slammed the Biden administration's handling of the Ukraine crisis, saying the White House's actions could "provoke" a Russian attack.
China is giving COVID-19 booster vaccines using technologies different from the initial injections, in an effort to improve immunisation strategies amid concerns that its most-used jabs appeared to be weaker against variants such as Omicron. Boosting population immunity could be crucial to preparing China to eventually reopen its borders and pivot from its "dynamic zero" strategy, which involves travel curbs and mass testing following dozens of local infections. Adults injected with a vaccine developed by Sinopharm or Sinovac at least six month earlier can now receive their booster doses with a vaccines using different technologies, produced by CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) or a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, National Health Commission official Wu Liangyou said on Saturday.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn haven’t skipped a beat when updating fans on three-month-old Malcolm. But their latest update has us seeing double already between Malcolm and his comedian papa. On Feb. 15, Munn posted a photo of Mulaney and their son Malcolm chilling on a sofa, with the caption, “My Valentines are watching Bosch.” […]
China celebrated a record gold medal haul as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the United States to rank third in the medal count.
Things are not so sunny on the Florida Keys for the cast of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation.'
The heaviest snow band is expected along and north of a line from St. Cloud to Hayward, Wisconsin
And this is why I never try to fix anything.View Entire Post ›
"Freezing rain is pretty messy on the roads. Sleet is not much better. When the two mix together, they do tend to make it pretty tough."
After a warmup on Sunday, get ready for some snow over the next few days.