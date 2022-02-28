First Alert weather: CBS2 11 p.m. forecast

Associated Press

Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league. The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have The Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and that Mickelson no longer will be the tournament host. The PGA Tour said it would have no further comment except to confirm Mickelson is no longer involved.