FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado touches down in Panama City ahead of winter storm crossing our area

UPDATE 7:56 a.m.- The Tallahassee National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado has confirmed a tornado touched down near Panama City centered on Grand Lagoon.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a winter storm crossing our area.

This alert is in effect for all local counties for the rest of the day.

Despite the storms later to come, the morning starts dry with only an isolated shower. Temperatures are in the 60s and will rise to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon in Northeast Florida and lower to the 70s in Southeast Georgia. Clouds should be around before any storms arrive.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potentially strong to severe storm that should arrive from Lake City to Waycross in the afternoon. The line will progress east and be along Highway 301/Western Duval County around 2 p.m.

Downtown Jacksonville will likely see the impacts around 3 p.m.

The initial line of storms should arrive and move offshore at Jax Beach between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. if not sooner.

Winds will be blowing in our area ahead of those storms. Sustained winds are expected to reach 25-30 mph out of the south after sunrise. Gusts will be 40-50 mph ahead of the line of storms. Storm winds could increase to 60+ mph, primarily in gusts.

Some power outages are possible as the winds increase. A tornado is possible this afternoon as well.

Rainfall amounts will generally be between 1 and 2 inches. Cooler and dryer air will push in this evening after sunset and then temperatures will drop from the upper 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will most likely be sunny and much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the storms and will update you throughout the day.

