First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Wednesday morning

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see its first frost/freeze of the season for inland areas early Wednesday morning.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:

Freeze Warning includes inland Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida west of I-95.

Frost Advisory includes coastal Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida, excluding coastal St. Johns County.

Temperatures across western Duval County will cool into the low 30s, with mid-upper 30s over central Duval, and upper 30s to near 40 at the beaches.

Patchy frost along and west of the I-95 corridor is likely; bring in or cover sensitive plants.

Temperatures warm into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Jacksonville’s average first freeze (32°F) occurs on December 8. The average first frost is November 22.

Tracking much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs





LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast





INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



