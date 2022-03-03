First Alert Weather: Predict and Prepare tonight on CBS2

Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him and said the U.S. leader should be thinking about America's interests, in an interview to The Atlantic published Thursday. The de facto ruler of the world's top oil exporter, known as MbS, also warned the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of the absolute monarchy. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America”, he said when asked whether Biden misunderstood things about him.