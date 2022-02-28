First Alert Weather: Sunny, cold start
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Nearing the end of what's usually the wettest month of the year, February's rain count has been lackluster, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s how low it got early Friday morning.
Utica's lifted its snow emergency measure Saturday following a winter storm Thursday and Friday. See how much snow the Mohawk Valley got.
Travelers can expect snow on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
Did you feel it? 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck about five miles northwest of the city of Santa Paula in Ventura County Saturday at 5:44 p.m.
February will end on a cold note on Monday, so bundle up!
At least 8 people are dead after catastrophic flooding in the states of Queensland and New South Wales.
Debris drifted down the Brisbane River as intense rain caused flooding in Brisbane, Queensland, on Sunday, February 27.At least six people were killed in Queensland as of Sunday night, 9 News reported.The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology said up to 350 mm of rain fell in the 24 hours before 9 am on Sunday, leading to flash flooding in the region. The bureau said a second “major flood peak” was expected to hit at around 8 am on Monday.Several Brisbane roadways were closed due to flooding early on Monday morning, Queensland police reported.Video filmed by Dan O’Brien on Sunday shows debris, including a small dock and gangway, drifting down the swollen Brisbane River. Credit: @dandaman1111 via Storyful
Parts of Kellogg and Delta Avenue near Coney Island could be impacted by the flooding later this week.
Monday looks to be a soaker.
The Seacoast in New Hamsphire and York County, Maine had among the highest snowfall totals in the two states.
Mark Strehl has your Sunday forecast.
As climate change accelerates the freeze-thaw cycle, replacing aging roads with sturdier ones is the only long-term remedy to the pothole epidemic.
Rescuers on Indonesia's Sumatra island retrieved more bodies Sunday from a strong earthquake two days ago, raising the death toll to 11 while another 400 were injured and thousands displaced. The body of the latest victim was recovered from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Six people died in Pasaman district and another five in neighboring West Pasaman district, he said.
Heavy rain will spread over the South Coast through Monday. High-elevation snow will lead to travel issues in the mountain passes.
Quiet Saturday evening in progress. Still breezy so even though it's milder overnight, the wind will make it chilly. A few snow showers are expected Sunday morning. Meteorologist Lori Pinson takes it from there
Two casualties reported on Saturday include an emergency services volunteer, officials say
Rain, cool temperatures on Sunday before a warm, sunny week. Temperatures could swing back and forth.
A helium shortage forced one weather office to cut down on the number of critical weather balloons it launches every day.
