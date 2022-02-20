First Alert Weather: Swift snow squall moves through Tri-State Area

Reuters

Argentina's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts is trudging closer to the finish line, despite protests in the South American country that has a long and uneasy history with the global lender. The two sides have been in winding talks for over a year to revamp a failed $57 billion facility agreed in 2018 under former conservative president Mauricio Macri, which was unable to keep Argentina from sliding into debt, currency and economic crises. The accord would still need IMF board approval and support in Argentina's Congress, where some lawmakers have openly opposed it.