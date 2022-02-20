First Alert Weather: Swift snow squall moves through Tri-State Area
The Tri-State Area was hit by a swift snow squall Saturday afternoon.
The Tri-State Area was hit by a swift snow squall Saturday afternoon.
The evasive 13-point buck was a “deer of a lifetime,” the hunter told outlets.
The following schools and businesses have announced weather-related closings or delays.
Scores of protesters who were camped out in Ottawa began to leave Saturday, not long after police aggressively pushed back on protesters, taking control of the street in front of Canada's parliament building. (Feb. 19)
The 2022 Winter Olympics are always on TV somewhere. Here's the full schedule for the NBC family of networks airing the Beijing Games.
Russia's top diplomat told France's foreign minister by phone on Saturday that ignoring Moscow's security demands was bad for stability in Europe and elsewhere, Russia's foreign ministry said, as tensions surged in eastern Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said.
“Ezekiel said the whole situation was a ‘criracle’ which is a mixture of crazy and a miracle,” police said.
WIth prices starting at just $399. there's never been a better time to get in shape.
Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has […]
The lists include Ukrainian political figures, anti-corruption activists, and Belarusian and Russian dissidents, Foreign Policy reported.
The former vice president is sucking up to the Republican National Committee ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run
The “E! News” host Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill Rancic, have let go of their Idaho lake house. The remodeled retreat sold for $5.6 million in October.
Health officials on Long Island say they have detected bird flu in Suffolk County.
S&P Global Ratings says shoppers continue to purchase despite inflation now, but later in the year there will be belt-tightening
Big night for new-look Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and Ford ahead of NASCAR season-opening race.
Argentina's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts is trudging closer to the finish line, despite protests in the South American country that has a long and uneasy history with the global lender. The two sides have been in winding talks for over a year to revamp a failed $57 billion facility agreed in 2018 under former conservative president Mauricio Macri, which was unable to keep Argentina from sliding into debt, currency and economic crises. The accord would still need IMF board approval and support in Argentina's Congress, where some lawmakers have openly opposed it.
At 48, Heidi Klum's ultra-toned butt and arms are killer as she poses in a cutout dress on Instagram. She likes to get her cardio in by biking and running.
Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov on Friday accused Russia of staging provocations in eastern Ukraine to try to goad Ukraine's military to respond, but added that Kyiv would stick to peaceful ways to defuse the crisis. Speaking alongside him in a joint briefing, Minister for Integration of the Temporary Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said Russia was trying to force Ukraine into making concessions and that Moscow refused to engage in peace talks. Citing Ukrainian intelligence, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the head of the Ukrainian army command in eastern Ukraine, said there was a high chance that future provocations could lead to civilian casualties.
Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean have been married since 1966, but have kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight. Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean originally met in 1964, when the country singer was 18 years old, and they eventually tied the knot on May 30, 1966, during a ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia. The only official glimpses we've gotten of their love story is through Parton's sweet tributes on social media, which usually include throwback images of them.
The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...