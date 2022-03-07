First Alert Weather: Warm but wet

Recommended Stories
- Newark Advocate
'Your community is in a panic': Johnstown working to calm Intel concerns
Johnstown city council members are starting to invest more time into Intel project strategy, in response to citizens expressing concerns.
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WEATHER IMPACT DAY: Gusty Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Monday
WEATHER IMPACT DAY: Gusty Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Monday
- TheStreet.com
Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022
We've listed the best bluetooth speakers of 2022, including the JBL waterproof speaker, the Sonos Move smart speaker, and the Megaboom3 portable speaker.
- Florida Today
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
- Reuters
Fire hits London high-rise, woman rescued from 17th floor
LONDON (Reuters) -A fire broke out in a high-rise building in east London on Monday afternoon, trapping a woman on the 17th floor, emergency services said. More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze on Whitechapel High Street before bringing it under control and rescuing the woman, London Fire Brigade said. Flames poured out from the block of flats and offices and smoke spread across the capital's skyline.
- AccuWeather
Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 13
On March 13, the clock will jump ahead by an hour. Make sure you spring forward for the beginning of daylight saving.
- Storyful
This Is the Life! Rescue Bear Relaxes on Tire Swing at New York Sanctuary
A rescue bear enjoyed some downtime as she swung on a giant tire swing at a New York sanctuary recently.Footage posted to YouTube on March 1 shows a bear named Amy, a resident at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, lounging around on the swing, and switching sides to get more comfortable.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful
- KRIV
Monday afternoon weather forecast
Bundle up for a blustery, cloudy, drippy Monday. Early morning temperatures were muggy - in the low 70s, but a cold front will bring colder, gusty winds today and temps stuck in the 50s. Tuesday is shaping up to be rainy with around 1" of rain expected and locally up to 2" along with chilly temps. We'll get a break from ugly weather mid-week, but another strong front arrives on Friday.
- CBS News Videos
First Alert weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. forecast
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says parts of our area could see temperatures in the low 70s on Monday.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Dad transforms ordinary toolbox into coolest diaper-changing station: ‘This is genius’
TikTokers are wishing they'd thought of this when their kids were babies.
- Reuters
WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care
The World Health Organization has confirmed at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, it said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Sunday that several attacks had occurred, without giving details, adding they were a violation of international humanitarian law. "They (health facilities) are protected by the international humanitarian law but it is still happening again," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told journalists on Monday.
- The Independent
Handyman charged with murder after body of missing woman is found in septic tank at her home
Keoki Hilo Demich worked as a handyman for Cynthia Cole, who was last seen alive back on 24 February
- SlickDeals
TCL Reveals Five Affordable Smartphones During Mobile World Congress 2022
Mobile World Congress 2022 is officially underway. Many of today’s biggest manufacturers are taking the stage in Barcelona to show off their latest gadgets. TCL came out of the gates swinging, revealing five affordable new phones in the TCL 30 series. They’ll be heading to customers throughout the rest of the year. We’re still waiting for exact release …
- The Independent
Man convicted of triple murder of college student and two children during rage over Facebook post
Jeremy Arrington broke into a home in New Jersey and bound and tortured six victims - including four children - in a deadly rampage back in November 2016
- WAGA
Severe weather outlook: Examining tornado and damaging wind threats
Heavy rain will move through metro Atlanta by about 3 p.m. The line of storms washes over until the early evening. There's an upgraded risk of damaging winds and brief tornadoes.
- KSTU
Utah's Weather Authority | Short break from the snow - Sunday, March 6 evening forecast
Meteorologist Brek Bolton
- KRIV
Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast
Big changes for Houston as a cold front arrives Monday. Look for rainy and cool days to start the week. A stronger front will hit southeast Texas at the end of the week. Next weekend will see temperatures in the 30s each morning.
- WRTV - Indianapolis Scripps
Heavy rainfall, then...
Heavy rainfall, then...
- USA TODAY
After deadly Iowa tornado, more severe weather could be on the way in the South, Midwest
After tornadoes slammed through the Midwest on Saturday, more severe weather could rock the South and Midwest on Sunday night into Monday.
- KCCI - Des Moines Videos
Winter weather advisory for overnight rain, snow
The latest KCCI weather forecast.