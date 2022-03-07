First Alert Weather: Warm but wet

Reuters

The World Health Organization has confirmed at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on Feb. 24, it said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Sunday that several attacks had occurred, without giving details, adding they were a violation of international humanitarian law. "They (health facilities) are protected by the international humanitarian law but it is still happening again," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told journalists on Monday.