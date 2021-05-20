First Amendment experts weigh in after Pulitzer-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones denied tenure at UNC

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, was denied tenure at the University of North Carolina, her alma mater, by its board of trustees, according to a report by NC Policy Watch.

The board's decision sparked outrage online and from faculty and staff. Some have claimed the board's decision resulted after pressure from conservatives.

An anonymous board member told NC Policy Watch that the university, board of trustees and the North Carolina legislature had been receiving letters and phone calls in support and opposition since Hannah-Jones' hire was announced.

Hannah-Jones founded the "1619 Project" which reframed the nation's history surrounding slavery and its influence on democracy. The project garnered criticism from conservatives, including former President Donald Trump. In September, Trump tweeted the Department of Education would pull funding from California schools that taught the 1619 Project.

Nancy Costello, director of the First Amendment Law Clinic at Michigan State University College of Law said UNC's decision stems from "white privilege" and conservatives seeking to ignore history they don't accept.

"It seems to me that this is kind of an attack on freedom of the press because it seems Hannah-Jones is being penalized for producing in-depth, robust journalism that disturbs privileged people," Costello told USA TODAY. "She's writing about truths that privileged people have worked for decades to suppress."

Costello said Hannah-Jones' work is a testament to true journalism and investigation, stating her work revealed "disturbing but true" facts about slavery in America. Costello fears UNC's decision will deter journalists from producing similar investigations deemed "controversial" out of fear of repercussions.

Noting Hannah-Jones' lengthy career experience, Gene Policinski, senior fellow for the First Amendment at the Freedom Forum, also theorized that UNC faced partisan pressures.

If this is the case, Policinski said it would be a disrespect to Hannah-Jones and free speech. Whether you agree or disagree with someone's viewpoints, he said the First Amendment protects it and should cover Hannah-Jones.

Policinski added that free speech is part of the university experience. Whether deemed conservative, radical or liberal, universities should uphold a safe place for distinct ideas and discourse. In limiting Hannah-Jones contract to only five years, Policinski also argues it limits the First Amendment.

"She is more than qualified. So if you limit the thoughts that are being expressed in universities you are doing a disservice to the role of universities in our society. This is a serious matter of free speech and having a full range of ideas."

In April, the university announced Hannah-Jones was appointed to the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. But instead of tenure, Hannah-Jones was offered a five-year contract as a professor.

About 40 of UNC Hussman's faculty issued a joint statement, calling the university's decision "disheartening" and pushing for UNC to offer Hannah-Jones tenure.

"We demand explanations from the university’s leadership at all levels. Nikole Hannah-Jones does necessary and transformative work on America’s racial history. The national politicization of universities, journalism, and the social sciences undermines the integrity of and academic freedom within the whole University of North Carolina system," the statement read.

In the same statement, Hussman faculty claimed the two people just previously appointed Knight Chairs were granted tenure. The New York Times reported that Joanne Peters Denny, a spokeswoman for the university, said that “details of individual faculty hiring processes are personnel protected information.”

The outrage of UNC's decision is also felt by the student body. The university's student government association released a message stating they do not stand by the school's decision.

"We cannot stand by as our University routinely diminishes and undercuts marginalized and BIPOC voices in academia in an effort to bend toward partisan pressures rooted in a fear of America’s historical truths," the statement read.

While set to begin teaching at UNC in July, Hannah-Jones has remained tight-lipped on the topic. However, she tweeted Thursday morning, "I see you all and I am grateful."

