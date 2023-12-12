First Amendment protects satanic display in Iowa, but GOP lawmaker took abuse for saying so

Some issues involving the First Amendment are hard. Government coziness with social media moderators, restrictions on students’ speech, public money used for religious purposes — that sort of thing.

Other issues are easy. For example, when the Iowa State Capitol accepts displays from the public, and the Satanic Temple of Iowa accepts the invitation.

That the government can’t set up a public forum and then engage in viewpoint discrimination is about as straightforward as the First Amendment gets. Officials have approved a Nativity for the Statehouse; they couldn’t, and didn’t, exclude the Satanic Temple for being the Satanic Temple.

It shouldn’t be surprising, I suppose, that social media can help whip a local nothingburger like this into a national shouting match, or that some people wouldn't care that they were shredding the First Amendment in their zeal to stridently oppose Satan (or, more precisely, a pretty anodyne “altar” proclaiming satanic principles).

Satanic Temple of Iowa display at the Iowa State Capitol.

I’d rather not further amplify assertions that state government should do something about the display.

But it does seem worthwhile to note that one Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Jon Dunwell of Newton, has been really taking it on the chin over this on the social media platform X. His mistake? Posting a thoughtful and accurate assessment of the situation.

His remarks are worth taking a moment to read in full, but most saliently, he wrote, “I certainly find a display from the Satanic Temple objectionable. It stands in direct opposition to my faith and would be classified as evil." And he then went on to say: "I don’t want the state evaluating and making determinations about religions.”

As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa. As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response.



How did it happen?

• The… pic.twitter.com/8ODJXCxu9Y — Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 8, 2023

Perfect. Dunwell, a pastor, makes excellent use of the pulpit afforded by his office.

For his trouble, though, he’s gotten hundreds of sharply critical public replies. “As a follower of Christ you’ll have to answer before God on why you used the authority bestowed to you from God to defend the public display of a Satanic statue,” wrote one account with over 38,000 followers.

Dunwell wrote in a follow-up post: “I recognize I live in a pluralistic society that does not share my perspective on Jesus being the only Way. I am called to transform that world through the presentation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The passing of legislation can never accomplish what the presence of Christ in lives can do.”

As I continue to hear from Christians on the issue of the Satanic Temple display at the Iowa Capitol, I have found myself shocked at what I believe is a misunderstanding of basic Biblical concepts of the Kingdom of Jesus.



• It is not a physical kingdom defined by boundaries and… — Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 9, 2023

That sentiment in particular sounds like a more familiar expression of Christianity than any of the, frankly, scary assertions that Christians who secure power or a platform in America must use it to stomp down on non-believers.

Christian beliefs can, and clearly do, shape a person’s public policy preferences. That’s unremarkable.

It’s something else entirely to say that simple and foundational American freedoms — such as the Bill of Rights’ religious freedom clause — ought to be casually set aside if something is offending Christians.

More: Iowa lawmaker calls for Gov. Kim Reynolds to remove satanic display from Capitol

State Rep. Steve Holt, another Republican, told a Register reporter, “I think this is really a test of just how, how strong your allegiance is to the Constitution and the concepts of free speech and free religion.”

Dunwell passed this test. More exams are sure to follow for elected officials, and for all of us.

Lucas Grundmeier

Lucas Grundmeier is the Register’s opinion editor.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: An easy First Amendment situation sets off a social media storm