First amendment thriving outside courtroom during jury selection

Oct. 28—As prospective jurors underwent intense questioning Wednesday inside the Glynn County Courthouse, Janelle Gingrich-Kaudle occupied a space on the oak-draped grounds outside of the public building.

During the seventh day of jury selection, attorneys put prospective jurors inside the courthouse through intense questioning about whether they could consider with impartiality the facts in the trial of three White men accused of murder in the February 2020 killing of a Black man.

Sitting outside beneath the shade of a canopy tent, Gingrich-Kaudle made no pretense about her feelings.

"I am here to support the family of Ahmaud Arbery," said Gingrich-Kaudle, a Savannah resident. "What happened to Mr. Arbery was outrageous."

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, as the two men struggled for possession of the gun on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Moments earlier, McMichael and his father Gregory McMicheal armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home on Satilla Drive.

William "Roddie" Bryan jumped in his own pickup truck and joined the chase after he saw Arbery run past his Burford Road home with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan recorded the deadly confrontation with his cell phone.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a Satilla Drive home that was under construction.

Defense attorneys will try to convince a jury that Arbery's death was the result of self defense in the course of a citizen's arrest. Prosecutors with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office will argue that the men murdered a man who was out for a jog.

Comprising a jury to hear the case has proved daunting. Going into Wednesday's jury selection proceedings, the process had produced just 36 prospective jurors since it began Oct. 18. Six more prospective jurors were qualified during proceedings Thursday, bringing the total to 42.

Story continues

They are trying to qualify 64 prospective jurors. From this group, defense teams for each of the three defendants and the prosecution will use their allotted strikes to whittle the group down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates.

Gingrich-Kaudle was among a handful gathered outside the courthouse in support of Arbery's family. A large banner unfurled behind them from the Transformative Justice Coalition, which featured a photo of former Georgia civil rights leader John Lewis.

During the first week of jury selection, dozens of people from across the country gathered outside the courthouse for daily demonstrations organized by the coalition. The crowds chanted Arbery's name and demanded justice.

Brunswick attorney Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, said earlier this week that protesters outside the courthouse could influence or intimidate prospective jurors as they enter and exit the building. He asked that demonstrations be prohibited outside the courthouse for the duration of the trial.

Robert Rubin, a Decatur attorney representing Travis McMichael, said last week he was "concerned with any conscious or unconscious attempt to influence any jurors."

But Eastern Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy Walmsley dismissed Gough's motion on Tuesday, saying no grounds exist to infringe on First Amendment rights.

Included among Arbery family supporters gathered outside the courthouse Wednesday was Tatiana Cook. The founder and director of Brunswick's annual Juneteenth emancipation celebration wore an NAACP T-shirt.

"I'm here because I don't like what happened," Cook said. "I'm here to support the family in any way I can."

Ditto said Jo Moseley and her 10-year-old daughter, Isis.

"This is not OK," said Isis.

As has become a pattern, defense attorneys inside the courthouse found several adults who shared this feeling about the case.

"I feel like they're guilty," said one prospective juror when an assistant prosecuting attorney asked her opinion on the case. "All of them."

However, the woman said she could listen to the facts of the case without bias if selected as a juror.

"I believe that I can listen to evidence and maybe change my opinion," she said.

Like most of the prospective jurors so far, the woman appeared knowledgeable about the highly publicized case and has seen the now-infamous video that will likely weigh heavily on the trial's outcome.

Another prospective juror said he quickly came to a conclusion after seeing the video for the first time.

"I saw two trucks chasing a dude," he said. "And I didn't see actually a person shoot another person, but you could see it off in the distance — smoke. And you could hear the gunshot. And I said, 'That's not good.'"

Jury selection resumes Thursday at the courthouse.

Gingrich-Kaudle said she will be there, exercising her First Amendment rights outside the courthouse.

"I've put other things aside to be here," said Gingrich-Kaudle, who does not know any of Arbery's family members personally. "My spiritual connections tell me it is the right thing to do, to be here for the Arbery family. It's worth it."