The first American to die of the Omicron variant was an unvaccinated Texas man who had previously caught COVID-19

A nurse holds the tube containing the photographer's throat and nose swab sample for a Covid-19 test at a hospital on the 2nd day of his 14-day quarantine during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on October 29, 2020 in Stahnsdorf, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The first American believed to have died of the Omicron variant was an unvaccinated man from Texas in his 50s.

The man, who died on Monday, also had underlying conditions and had COVID-19 once before.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of all cases in the United States, the CDC reported.

The first American believed to have died of the Omicron variant was an unvaccinated man from Texas who had already had the coronavirus once before, county officials said.

The man, a Harris County, Texas, resident between 50 and 60 years old, was a high-risk patient due to underlying conditions and his unvaccinated status, a press release from the county said. He died on Monday.

"This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants," Harris County Public Health Executive Director Barbie Robinson said in a statement. "We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient's family, and we extend our deepest sympathies," she added.

The man is the first recorded death attributed to the Omicron coronavirus variant in the US.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of all COVID-19 cases in the US, the CDC reported Monday.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also urged people in the county to get vaccinated and boosted in a tweet posted Monday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider