First American Financial Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 24, 2020; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) investors that acquired shares between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020. Investors have until December 24, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, First American throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) First American failed to implement basic security standards in order to protect the data and sensitive personal information of their customers; (2) First American faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure, stemming from its efficiency initiatives and automation; and (3) At all relevant times, First American’s public statements were materially misleading and/or false, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 24, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com



Attorney Advertising



