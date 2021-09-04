First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.51 Dividend

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase First American Financial's shares on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.84 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First American Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $69.05. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First American Financial is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see First American Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First American Financial has delivered 24% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First American Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First American Financial more closely.

So while First American Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - First American Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

