First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.51

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) will increase its dividend on the 15th of September to US$0.51. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.7%.

First American Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, First American Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 21.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 30%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First American Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.24 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 24% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that First American Financial has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

First American Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for First American Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

