First American Financial Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $56.87 per share and the market cap of $6.2 billion, First American Financial stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for First American Financial is shown in the chart below.





Because First American Financial is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.86% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. First American Financial has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.73, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Insurance industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of First American Financial at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of First American Financial is fair. This is the debt and cash of First American Financial over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. First American Financial has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.1 billion and earnings of $6.18 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of First American Financial is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of First American Financial over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of First American Financial is 6.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 22.6%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, First American Financial's ROIC is 7.32 while its WACC came in at 7.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of First American Financial is shown below:

Overall, The stock of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about First American Financial stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

