House prices in first annual fall for 11 years, says the Halifax

A person looks at properties in the window of an estate agent in Holmfirth, Britain, 29 September 2022

House prices have fallen by 1% compared with a year ago - the first such drop since 2012, according to the UK's largest mortgage lender.

The Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said typical house prices in May were down £3,000 on a year ago, and £7,500 lower than their peak in August.

The lender, which itself is raising its mortgage rates, said higher borrowing costs were hitting "confidence".

Some mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks.

It comes as lenders predict further rises in the Bank of England's base rate, owing to general price rises - as measured by inflation - staying higher for longer than previously anticipated.

"This will inevitably impact confidence in the housing market as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations," said Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, who added that housing demand was cooling.

"Therefore further downward pressure on house prices is still expected."

The Halifax said that the average UK home now cost £286,532. It said that prices had edged down slightly compared with a month ago. A buoyant market a year ago was a major reason for the year-on-year fall, it said.

Prices had fallen in the south of England, it added, with all other areas - except Wales - recording slowing annual price growth.

Rival lender the Nationwide has recorded a deeper fall in house prices, according to its data. It said a week ago that property values were down in the year to May by 3.4%, the biggest decline for 14 years.

Although that may be welcomed by first-time buyers, higher than expected mortgage rates are squeezing their purchasing power.

Different lenders base their house price assumptions on their own mortgage data. Although that can vary, both the Halifax and the Nationwide are showing a stagnating market with the expectation of further property price falls.

However, estate agents point to slower price falls in the last month as evidence that property values may not fall much further.

Line chart showing the average interest rate charged on two-year and five-year fixed deals. The two-year rate was 5.49% on 1 June 2023, and it peaked at 6.65% in October 2022. The five-year rate was 5.17% on 1 June 2023, and it peaked at 6.51%.

According to data from Moneyfacts, the typical rate for new fixed-rate mortgage deal is 5.75% for a two-year deal and 5.44% for a five-year deal.

That is considerably higher than before interest rates started to rise in December 2021, but lower than after the mini-budget of last autumn.

It comes as new data from UK Finance shows people increasingly taking out mortgages over longer terms, with a record one in five first-time buyers opting for mortgages of more than 35 years.

UK Finance suggested customers might be choosing this option "in order to lower monthly payments and, thereby, improve their affordability calculations".

What happens if I miss a mortgage payment?

A shortfall equivalent to two or more months' repayments means you are officially in arrears

Your lender must then treat you fairly by considering any requests about changing how you pay, perhaps with lower repayments for a short period

Any arrangement you come to will be reflected on your credit file - affecting your ability to borrow money in the future

Read more here

