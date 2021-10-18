The first Asian American settlement in the US is being washed away by climate change

Michelle De Pacina
·3 min read

The Filipino American community are striving to preserve their history as the first permanent Filipino settlement in the U.S. is being washed away by climate change.

Vanishing history: Due to the climate crisis, St. Malo, a former village along the shore of Lake Borgne in St. Bernard Parish, La., was battered from the sea-level rise of frequent hurricanes and erosion, reported CNN.

  • According to History, St. Malo was the first permanent Filipino and first Asian American settlement in the U.S. It dates back to the 19th century when both the Philippines and Louisiana were under Spanish rule.

  • While there are no official documents about the settlement, the history has been passed down through generations orally and through old articles written from "an Orientalist perspective," Randy Gonzales, an English professor at the University of Louisiana who grew up around the marshlands of St. Malo, told CNN.

  • The settlement’s namesake Juan San Maló led Filipino sailors and indentured servants who escaped the Spanish Galleons in the 1700s. They became known in history as the Manilamen, after the capital city of the Philippines.

  • According to Gonzales, Filipinos built houses out of sticks that were perched over the wetlands. Fishing also became their livelihood as they were able to trade with merchants in New Orleans.




Contributions in U.S history: The Manilamen and their families became an integral part of historical battles as well as Louisiana’s multicultural society.

  • The Manilamen are acknowledged for their participation in taking part in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. Under the command of President Andrew Jackson, they fought in a battle that secured America’s victory against the British in the War of 1812.

  • They also revolutionized the shrimping industry in the south by introducing the Shrimp Dance, a method that separates shrimp shells from the meat by dancing on piles of shrimp in a circular motion. They provided an effective way of preserving shellfish before refrigeration technology.

  • As an integral part of Louisiana’s multicultural society, the Manilamen and their families often challenged and erased the racial lines imposed by society.

  • Furthermore, their contributions to the cuisine and architecture of the region persists in the 21st century.


St. Malo Today: The climate crises have destroyed what was once St. Malo, and it continues to wash away the history and legacy of Filipino Americans in Louisiana.

  • In 1915, the village of St. Malo was destroyed by a Category 4 hurricane. With their lands and farms gone, the survivors migrated a few miles away and created their own "Manila Village" in the town of Jean Lafitte.

  • However, Manila Village only existed until 1965 when Hurricane Betsy destroyed it permanently. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of the research and artifacts relating to the Manilamen and St. Malo.

  • According to CNN, Filipino Americans in Louisiana have been fighting to tell their story for years. In 2016, the Philippine-Louisiana Historical Society fought for a historical marker for Manila Village, and in 2019, they successfully lobbied for a marker to commemorate St. Malo.

  • With the destruction of St. Malo and the other prominent historical places that came from it, Gonzales explains that the markers will live on but it is the survival of the people who support this Filipino American history that matters.

  • "When people start migrating out, just like the Filipino fishermen who migrated away from St. Malo, when people from Lafitte start migrating out, the stories will be lost even further," Gonzales stated.


Featured Image via Harper’s Weekly via CNN

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Yosemite restoration of 1917 Laundry Building showcases 'almost erased' history of Chinese workers

Meet the civil rights leader who became the first female Filipino American legislator in the US

Meet the Korean American hero who died from cancer after cleaning up 9/11 attack site

This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnamese filmmakers create visually stunning short about AAPI hate being as old as American history

    Vietnamese filmmakers Sally Tran and Phuong Vo have created a short film about the history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S. What it’s about: The short film, entitled “Centuries and Still,” unveils the “search for justice [that] goes back to the Gold Rush era fetishization of Asian women, to today’s hate crimes targeting Asian elders.” Vo is a Vietnamese American independent film producer and photographer who arrived in the U.S. in 2013.

  • Trump says he 'would have stopped the people from doing anything bad' if he had been at the Capitol on January 6

    "I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad," Trump told the journalist David Drucker.

  • Babysitter Splits Pot Cookie With Kid’s Mom Then Stabs Her to Death, Police Say

    Daniel Zuchnik/Getty ImagesA man hired to babysit shared a weed cookie with the child’s mom, then plunged a knife into her, later telling cops he’d had a bad reaction to the edible, according to Pennsylvania authorities.Pennsylvania State Police said that Lavrius Watson, 26, now faces a criminal homicide charge in connection with the death of Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, whose 10-year-old son was in the Luzerne County house when she was killed.Police said that Leonard, 41, was found dead at her ho

  • The US Air Force's biggest planes are getting a rest after scrambling to get 124,000 people out of Afghanistan

    "Anytime we surge like that, both the aircraft and aircrew need a time to kind of regain that readiness," a US military official said this month.

  • US military only ‘marginally able’ to meet needs, think tank argues

    The U.S. military is only “marginally” able to defend the country’s national interests at home and abroad, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength found.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • Transgender Biden administration health official to be sworn in as four-star admiral

    A top health appointee of President Joe Biden is slated to become the first transgender four-star admiral, the administration said Tuesday.

  • South Korea, China criticize new Japanese PM's offering to controversial Tokyo shrine honoring war dead

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida drew criticisms from the Chinese and South Korean government after sending a ritual offering to a controversial Tokyo shrine. A reminder of war: Fumio Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4, marked the autumn festival by donating “masakaki” religious ornaments to the Yasukuni Shrine, which is viewed by many as a symbol of Japanese aggression, reported the Associated Press. This is because Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrined military men along with civilians, also honors its convicted war criminals among the 2.5 million who died during wartime.

  • Half of nurses said they're thinking of quitting the profession within 2 years in a survey. Higher pay and better staffing could convince them to stay.

    Nurses told ShiftMed the labor shortage meant they worked longer hours and had to handle more patients than was feasible.

  • Americans are offering to pay a lender who took an Afghan woman's 3-year-old daughter in exchange for a $550 debt she couldn't pay

    Saleha, an Afghan woman who makes 70 cents a day as a house cleaner, gave her kid up because neither she nor her husband could pay the lender.

  • Human bone found in vehicle connected to 20-year-old missing persons cold case in Ohio

    20 years after the disappearance of a mother and her two children, the vehicle they were last seen in has been found, with human remains inside.

  • A video of a man insulting and threatening a woman on a busy London subway has gone viral on Twitter

    A video of multiple male passengers defending a woman on the Central Line subway in the London Underground network has gone viral on Twitter.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • Cops have been called on Texas man’s gory Halloween display, but he keeps adding more

    Fake blood and fake bodies are strewn across the yard in the gruesome display.

  • US admits Pentagon doesn’t know how to defend against China’s hypersonic missiles

    U.S. military forces “don’t know how to defend” against China and Russia’s most advanced missile systems, a senior U.S. diplomat has acknowledged.

  • Chart: COVID death risk for age groups by vaccination status

    Data: CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosEven vaccinated Americans who are 80 or older are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than anyone — vaccinated or not — under the age of 50, according to CDC data.Why it matters: The vaccine

  • UN investigator: Gender equality in free speech is far off

    An independent U.N. investigator warned Monday that despite the Nobel Peace Prize to courageous Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, “gender equality in freedom of expression remains a distant goal.” Irene Khan, the special investigator on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, said that “women’s voices are being suppressed by laws, policies of the state as well as social customs, traditions, interpretation of religion and growing fundamentalism around the world that has actually spurred also the growth of misogyny and sexism.” Khan, the former head of Amnesty International and the first woman to hold the position in its 27-year history, said in a statement to the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee and a briefing to journalists that governments need to take the issue of gender stereotyping more seriously.

  • Carlos Santana interview: 'The world is literally vomiting'

    "I was in an altered state at Woodstock,” says Carlos Santana. The Mexican-American guitarist was a 22-year-old unknown in 1969 when his band Santana took the stage at the now legendary rock festival. He admits that he finds it hard to watch the documentary footage, because all he can see is his own discomfort. “It is extremely scary to be in front of 150,000 people and the neck of your guitar feels like an electric snake. All I’m thinking is, ‘God please help me stay in tune and on time’.”

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Hubby Called ‘Spellcasters’ to Curse His Wife Before He Murdered Her, Says DA

    Facebook/Help Find MayThe husband of a missing California mom of three was arrested Tuesday for her murder, 10 months after she disappeared.“The evidence is clear and overwhelming. Larry Millete is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance,” Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a Tuesday press conference. Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen alive on Jan. 7, 2021, shortly before she and her husband were about to take their daughters—aged 4, 9, and 11—on a trip to the mountains.