First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found in Washington state

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 was located in Washington state less than two weeks after the first sighting of a live "murder hornet."

The nest was found in Blaine, less than a mile away from where a resident reported a sighting on Aug. 11., according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

WSDA was able to locate the nest after putting trackers on three of the hornets and releasing them in hopes of finding their home. The plan worked and WSDA along with Oregon Department of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service spotted the nest on Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

The team plans to eradicate the nest sometime next week partly due to the invasive species being predators of honey bees, who play a big role in agriculture for their natural pollination.

"A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours," the release said.

"Murder hornets" were first spotted in the U.S. in 2019 and got their nickname for being the cause of up to 50 deaths per year in Japan. The insects are most commonly found in eastern and southeast Asia.

Last October, a nest found in Blaine was knocked down and the hornets were vacuumed out.

WSDA said although a nest was located this week, there could be more and asked the public to be on the lookout.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First murder hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington state via tracker

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'

    The first Asian giant hornet nest of the year has been found in Washington state, and plans are being developed to eradicate it, likely next week, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday. The so-called stinging "murder hornets," the world's largest hornets, can grow to two inches (5 cm) in length and prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture. "Any time you get any organism that is not native to an area move in, the consequences are really immeasurable," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist.

  • Sick to the gills: Angler lands biggest catfish in the UK – but there’s a catch

    When Steve Stewart landed a 101lb catfish, he thought he might have a good chance of getting his name into the record books.

  • A 10-foot long python surprised a woman, who happened to be a trained snake catcher, in the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket

    "It definitely shocked me a little bit because I wasn't expecting it," Helaina Alati said, adding that the snake came within eight inches of her face.

  • Kabul airlift ramping up but still running far short of capacity

    The U.S. is ramping up the airlift in Kabul but is still only using a fraction of its total capacity to evacuate Americans and Afghans.Breaking it down: The U.S. has enough aircraft available to meet its goal of getting 5,000–9,000 people out of the country each day, Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters on Thursday, but it's only evacuated 7,000 people in total since Saturday — 2,000 of them in the previous 24 hours.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

    Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday. “Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. Wicker is 70.

  • The importance of vaccine timing

    More time between COVID vaccine doses may help build more durable immunity, experts say.Why it matters: The three- or four-week interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was relatively short — and may help explain why the U.S. is now preparing for third doses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "When you make that decision to do a three- or four-week interval, it sacrifices length of protection and d

  • Stung by climate change: drought-weakened bee colonies shrink U.S. honey crop, threaten almonds

    GACKLE, North Dakota (Reuters) -There was barely a buzz in the air as John Miller pried the lid off of a crate, one of several "bee boxes" stacked in eight neat piles beside a cattle grazing pasture outside Gackle, North Dakota. A scorching drought is slashing honey production in North Dakota, the top producing state of the sweet syrup. The shortage of strong bee colonies, meanwhile, is putting West Coast cash crops like almonds, plums and apples at risk, according to more than a dozen interviews with farmers, bee experts, economists and farm industry groups.

  • A brief history of animals eating stuff they shouldn’t

    Society has advanced past the need for Pizza Rat. Yes, we have Pizza Squirrel—but we also have Tim Hortons Raccoon, KFC Seagull, and Bagel Duck. Humans and animals have been competing for resources since early man first yanked a fish out of a bear’s mouth and screamed, “Mine! My fish!” With this in mind, food-related human/animal encounters are inevitable. Here are some of our favorite stories of animals swiping food that we’ve had the pleasure of sharing with readers.

  • Fed Chair Powell to speak on 'economic outlook' next week

    The generic description for the highly anticipated speech contrasts with last year's more specific listed subject for the address, "Monetary Policy Framework Review", and gives investors and analysts no immediate clues on the Fed's timeline for withdrawing its support for the economy. Minutes of the Fed's July meeting suggest policymakers are coalescing around beginning to taper their $120 billion in monthly asset purchases before the end of the year.

  • ‘We’ve got some future Biletnikoff winners:’ Trio of freshmen WRs showing out at Oregon camp

    The three freshmen receivers have incredible upside, and their performance throughout Oregon's fall camp has been impossible to ignore.

  • Grace drops to tropical storm over Yucatan Peninsula. Henri to turn into a Cat 1 soon

    Grace, now a tropical storm, made landfall early Thursday along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula just south of Tulum as a category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm.

  • American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and drag queen on his multiple personas

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside about his new book “Center Center: A funny, sexy, sad, almost memoir of a boy in ballet.”

  • Twitter Users Outraged After Trump Calls COVID Booster Shots 'Crazy'

    "He’s honestly the worst person in the world," author Robert Swartwood remarked.

  • Lab-Grown Brain ‘Organoids’ Now Have Primitive Eyeballs

    Scientists in Germany have created tiny brain "organoids" with tiny primitive eyeballs that have retinas and can sense light. The post Lab-Grown Brain ‘Organoids’ Now Have Primitive Eyeballs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."

  • What Will It Be Like To Live With COVID-19 Forever?

    A new paper argues we can eradicate the coronavirus. But most experts believe that, thanks to the delta variant, COVID is here to stay.

  • In Idaho, it’s time to arm the militia against COVID-19 and defeat the pandemic

    We can win this war, if we arm every household. │ Opinion

  • Scholars urge schools to avoid critical race theory ideology

    A group of scholars urged the National School Boards Association and local school boards nationwide to end the teaching of "any curricula that depict America as irredeemably racist."

  • The Ever Given container ship is traveling back through the Suez Canal 4 months after beaching itself in the waterway and jamming global shipping traffic

    The Ever Given is traveling through the Suez Canal en route to Singapore for repairs, Lloyd's List reported on Thursday.

  • Mac Jones continues to pass every test with flying colors in preseason. But is it enough?

    Mac Jones was absolutely surgical for a handful of drives during the second week of preseason.