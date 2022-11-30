First assistant DA booked under child pornography possession

Nov. 29—The former first assistant district attorney of Payne and Logan counties is accused of possessing more than 100 materials of child pornography.

Kevin Etherington, 53, was booked into Payne County Jail on counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded 14 cybertips to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children unit on Sept. 1.

The OSBI said an investigation linked all 14 tips to Etherington's IP address.

"Once we receive the tips, we review them and prioritize them because we get so many," said Brook Arbeitman, the OSBI public information officer.

OSBI ICAC agents served a search warrant at Etherington's Stillwater residence on Monday. They detained Etherington and transported him to the Payne County Jail.

District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said the accusations outraged and devastated her.

"I, personally, find the manufacture, distribution and child pornography to be both disgusting and incredibly damaging to individual victims and society," Thomas said in a press release. "While the accused stands innocent of the alleged crime until proven guilty, my review of the investigation has resulted in this person's dismissal from employment by my office."

Thomas detailed the next steps in Etherington's prosecution.

"It would not be appropriate for my office to prosecute the arrested; therefore, I have initiated the process by which I recuse and ask the Attorney General to assign the case to another district attorney outside my district," Thomas said.

Etherington was previously an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County.

He began working in Payne and Logan counties in 2014.

In 2017, his ex-wife attempted to prosecute him over allegedly stealing a $30 set of jack stands. An Oklahoma County judge dismissed the felony larceny charge.

Now, Etherington possibly faces a more serious charge. The county courts office said he appeared in court, but his bail has not been posted as of Wednesday.

Aggravated possession of child pornography is punishable by a sentence of up to life imprisonment.