First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation complete

Two years ago, Aston Martin announced a run of 25 DB5 Continuation cars that would be track-only reproductions of the gadget-laden DB5 from the James Bond movie "Goldfinger." A long gestation involved collaborating with Bond production house Eon Productions and longtime Bond stunt coordinator Chris Corbould on gadget reproductions. About six weeks ago the English luxury maker announced it had begun building the first DB5 from scratch and by hand, mainly using the same techniques that went into creating the original DB5, saying each car would need about 4,500 man-hours to fabricate. Today we have the first fruit from Aston Martin's Heritage Division workshop in Newport Pagnell, England.

All trickery is accounted for with the show car, including recoiling machine gun barrels that erupt from behind the headlights, front and rear bumper battering rams, tire slashers, revolving triple license plates, rear smoke screen and oil spray systems, a bulletproof shield rising from the decklid, telephone in the driver's door, center console radar screen, weapons tray under the seats, an ejector seat button under the shift knob to send ornery passengers through the partial sunroof, and a remote control to work Q Branch's driver safety features when away from the leather-wrapped seats. Anything deadly only simulates genuine operation, naturally. But the smokescreen works and the oil delivery system sprays real fluid, so we see some hot-lap mishaps and cleanups at Turn 4 in some track's future.

The first DB5 built in 55 years comes with a 4.0-liter straight-six sprouting three SU carburetors, shooting 290 horsepower to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Deliveries are certain to begin soon, each of the 25 examples starting at £2.7 million (about $3.4M U.S.). That's real money, sure, but a half-off bargain compared to the $6.4M paid for the 1964 DB5 used in the movie.

