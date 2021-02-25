First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. officials on Thursday brought a first group of people from the Matamoros migrant camp at Mexico's border with Texas into the United States, where they will be allowed to carry out their asylum applications, migrant rights organizations said.

Some camp residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

President Joe Biden's administration has said a new process will gradually allow thousands of MPP asylum seekers to await courts' decisions within the United States, and some migrants last week were permitted to cross into San Ysidro, California.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 27 migrants crossed the bridge from Matamoros into Texas on Thursday morning.

Francisco Gallardo, who runs a migrant shelter in Matamoros and provides humanitarian aid at the camp, welcomed the news but said the transfer of asylum-seekers to the United States should have come sooner.

"It's good that they are doing it, but unfortunately coming late," he said.

Freezing temperatures at the U.S.-Mexico border had made the Matamoros camp a priority, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

Mexico's migration institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration to distribute more than 25 million masks

    The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries and soup kitchens this spring as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Wednesday. U.S. health authorities recommend mask wearing as a critical measure to help slow the spread of disease and the White House said low-income Americans still don't have access to masks. The government will deliver the masks to more than 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens between March and May, the White House said.

  • Ukraine names ex-finance minister as ambassador to U.S., to upgrade ties post-Trump

    Ukraine named a former finance minister as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, a sign of its push to upgrade ties with Washington under President Joe Biden after it was sucked into an awkward role in Donald Trump's first impeachment. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said he had appointed Oksana Markarova to focus on establishing "an effective dialogue" with the new administration, and to work with the U.S. Congress to strengthen bipartisan support for Ukraine. Ukraine hopes to restore the strong backing from Washington it enjoyed early in its seven-year conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

  • Editorial: We need a humane solution for migrant children arriving at the border — and we need one now

    The reopening of a migrant children's detention center spotlights how much better the government must do with unaccompanied minors asking for help.

  • U.S. to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border

    The United States this week will begin processing people held in the Matamoros migrant camp at the Texas border for entry into the country after the area was hit hard by severe weather, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border.

  • Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU: officials

    Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the bloc's economic recovery. Two officials with the bloc's executive European Commission estimated that around 400 million doses of "ghost" vaccine had been offered by fraudsters at a price of up to 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion). The official, who noted that most of the shots offered to EU governments by traders were purportedly the AstraZeneca vaccine, compared the situation to the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 when criminal exploited a shortage of masks and other protective equipment.

  • Asylum seekers rush to register for US border processing

    In the first five days since the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden began to process the thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees registered 12,000 people. Migrants who have waited in Mexico and elsewhere to get hearings on their U.S. asylum requests are dealing now with a mix of hope and frustration, along with overloaded websites and telephone lines that never stop ringing. The hurdles are far better than the seemingly endless wait often in wretched conditions of tens of thousands of asylum seekers forced to choose between waiting in Mexico — or returning to Central America — under the Migrant Protection Protocols, or Remain in Mexico program.

  • Venezuela kicks out head of EU delegation after new sanctions

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday that the head of the European Union's delegation in Caracas had 72 hours to leave the country and declared her persona non grata after the bloc imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials this week. In announcing the action against Portuguese national Isabel Brilhante, Arreaza described the sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials as "truly unacceptable." The sanctions were a response to legislative elections won by President Nicolas Maduro's allies that Venezuela's opposition and many Western democracies deemed fraudulent.

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • Lindsey Boylan accusations: Why is NY Governor Andrew Cuomo under pressure?

    Mr Cuomo was once seen as a hero of the pandemic. Now he faces scrutiny from inside his party.

  • Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission

    Republican leaders in the House and Senate say a proposed plan for an independent commission to study the Capitol insurrection is overly tilted toward Democrats, arguing that the panel should have an even party split like the one formed to study the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that a legitimate commission would be comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. A draft proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would create an 11-member commission with four Republicans and seven Democrats, three of whom would be chosen by President Joe Biden, according to one of multiple aides who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details under negotiation.

  • Wrong-way driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in death of Fort Worth man

    A Fort Worth man was killed Sunday morning by a wrong-way driver, police said.

  • US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level. Jobless claims declined by 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The latest figures coincide with a weakened job market that has made scant progress in the past three months.

  • Alfa Romeo unveil new car ahead of 2021 F1 season

    This is Alfa Romeo’s new C41 carready for the 2021 Formula One seasonLocation: Warsaw, Poland(SOUNDBITE) (English) ALFA ROMEO DRIVER, ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI, SAYING: "Every season when you see for the first time the car are really excited. This year looks (to be) the most beautiful one from the three years I was here in the team. I hope it's a faster one and yeah, just looking forward for the first test when we will drive the car for the first time and hopefully Kimi is fast straight away and we can have a great achievement for the season."The team hopes that the car's revamped Ferrari enginewill provide an extra push in the next season starting on March 28

  • FDA to allow Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be stored at higher temps: NYT

    The FDA is expected to announce the new guidance to the providers as early as Tuesday, modifying documents related to the emergency use authorization that was previously granted for the vaccine, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter. In December, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine and current label to be stored at temperatures between -80ºC and -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF), meaning it has to be shipped in specially designed containers. The U.S. health agency declined to comment on the report, while Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first 'meeting'

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate change. "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he said.

  • Fire officials pinpoint gas meter as origin of explosion in northwest Baltimore

    Baltimore City fire investigators have determined the origin of a fire and explosion that occurred on Oct. 11 in northwest Baltimore.

  • Running for mayor to 'bring back Boston stronger,' Santiago says

    Massachusetts State Rep. Jon Santiago announced Tuesday that he is launching a campaign to run for mayor of Boston.

  • Italian ambassador's body believed to be at field hospital

    Luca Attanasio, 43, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese driver, whose name has not been released, were confirmed dead by the Italian government in a statement.They were killed on Monday when their convoy was attacked at about 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) in an attempted kidnap near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the regional capital Goma, a spokesman for the Virunga National Park told Reuters.The driver was working for the U.N. World Food Programme, it said in a statement, adding that a number of other passengers were injured.

  • Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang

    Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region. Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote western region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.