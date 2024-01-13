First babies of 2024

Jan. 12—A red-headed doll in a flower dress has found a temporary home at the Eldorado Canyon visitor center after being found perched alone on Supremacy Rock on the morning of Jan. 4.

The doll, whose name is unfortunately unknown, has made the most of her stay at the park in southern Boulder County by becoming friends with Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews and adventuring around while waiting for her owners to claim her.

According to CPW spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose, crews believe the doll and her owner were sat on Supremacy Rock together when her owner walked or ran away, leaving her behind.

Despite her abandonment, the doll has made the most of her stay, which has included rock climbing, greeting visitors and helping the maintenance staff who handle chainsaws.

Van Hoose specified that the doll did not hold chainsaws herself due to her lack of safety equipment.

To keep warm from the snow the park has received recently, the doll has also carried around a blanket which Van Hoose thinks was made specifically for her.

"She was found with a wool blanket that looks like it was made for the doll," Van Hoose said. "Whoever owns it, loves the doll. You could tell there was definitely sentimental value."

Van Hoose said while the doll has helped out the park crews, everyone hopes she'll soon be reunited with her owner and return home.

"She's clearly loved," Van Hoose said. "We just want a reunion story."

Although crews have loved their time with the doll, Van Hoose said families and visitors should always be sure to do a head count before leaving the park.

"Do a headcount and if that head count includes a doll be sure they're not missing," Van Hoose said.

Van Hoose also noted the importance of "leave no trace" which encourages visitors to leave no trace of their presence in a park. However, if a doll or beloved toy does go missing, crews do regular sweeps to look for items which are then held at the parks' visitor centers.

"We want a happy ending for her and its been fun to have her as a visitor in the park," Van Hoose said. "We're all hoping for a happy reunion and it's time for her to get home."

The doll's family or anyone who knows who this doll belongs to is encouraged to call the Eldorado Canyon visitor center at 303-494-3943.