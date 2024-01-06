First babies of 2024

Jan. 5—Officials responded to a rollover crash Friday morning at the intersection of Baseline Road and 27th Way.

According to the Boulder police post on X, the crash involved two vehicles and there were possible injuries to passengers in one of the vehicles. In the post, police said Boulder Fire-Rescue extricated the people inside. According to a later Boulder Fire-Rescue post on X, there were no major injuries.

In a Boulder Fire-Rescue Instagram story post, officials asked the public to avoid the area, but all roads have since been reopened.