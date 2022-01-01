🌱 First Baby Of 2022 + Kissimmee Walmart Reopens Today

Hey, Orlando! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in Orlando today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny; breezy, humid. High: 85 Low: 64.

Here are the top stories in Orlando today:

1. Christian Service Center in Parramore is giving dozens of homeless people a new home to start the year. The center helps others get a second chance, but there still work to be done with thousands of homeless people in the area. (WFTV)

2. Walmart temporarily closed a Kissimmee location on Friday due to COVID-19 for a deep-cleaning. The location will re-0pen today. Walmart is currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive. (WESH)

3. Thousands of passengers rejected the CDC’s advice not to sail as COVID-19 cases reach record numbers. After the Independence of the Seas departure Friday and the Disney Dream, six more cruise ships were scheduled to sail out of Port Canaveral over the holiday weekend. (Click Orlando)

4. AdventHealth Celebration announced the delivery of its first baby of 2022. Jesenia González Colón and Brian Rodriguez from Oviedo, Florida welcome their newborn son Melvin Rodriguez at the stroke of midnight on Saturday night. (WFTV)

5. Florida Fish and Wildlife is asking for Floridians to be on the lookout for striped skunks and spotted skunks. They re-shared a post on social media that they originally posted in August 2021 asking for the public's help. (Spectrum News 13)

Today in Orlando:

Orlando Ballet School and Fitness Thru Dance Open House At Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre. (1:00 PM)

Acrylic Painting For All Levels With Joe Yakovetic At Harry P. Leu Gardens. (1:00 PM)

Rollins College Women's Basketball Vs Lynn University . (2:00 PM)

Harry Potter: Return to Ivanhoe At Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. (4:30 PM)

New Moon Yoga, Meditation And Cairns At Ivanhoe Business Center. (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Story continues

Florida reported 56,865 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday , continuing a record-setting week that has also seen a steady increase in infected hospital patients, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. (Sun Sentinel)

Orlando City soccer striker Daryl Dike is joining West Brom on a loan. (MLS)

Orlando theme parks responded on social media with jokes after a former Disney employee claimed he was banned from the park for drinking from fountains. (Orlando Weekly)

FREE WEBINAR | “Rome: The Eternal City” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 4)

