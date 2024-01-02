First baby of 2024 at local hospital born to Kentucky couple

Rachel and Sam Knott posing with their daughter Eden, who is the Tri-state's first baby of the New Year

The New Year brings in a few things: resolutions, new goals and new babies for the Tri-State community.

Rachel and Sam Knott of Owensboro, Kentucky, brought in the new year by welcoming their second daughter at The Women's Hospital on the campus of Deaconess Gateway.

Eden Marie Knott was born on Jan. 1 at 10:47 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Eden Marie Knott was first baby of 2024 at Evansville-area Deaconess Gateway