First baby of the new year born at Banner Thunderbird early Monday
The first baby of the new year in the Valley was born at Banner Thunderbird early Monday morning!
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
It's time for the Rose Bowl game. Here's how to watch Michigan and Alabama face off tonight.
