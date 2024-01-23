First Baby Box surrender of 2024 in Georgetown

Jan. 22—GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Township Fire Department Station #1 had a news conference Monday to announce the first baby of 2024 was surrendered to their Baby Box last week.

A Baby Box is a place where mothers can safely, securely and anonymously surrender their baby if they are unable care for the newborn. The Baby Box was installed by Safe Haven Baby Box.

The Baby Box is at the Georgetown Township Fire Department at 8910 IN-64.

Safe Haven Baby Box is a nonprofit organization that provides an avenue for mothers in desperate need and who want to do right by their child but know they cannot take care of the child.

Indiana safe haven laws dictate that anyone can drop off the child at a firehouse or hospital. From there, the firehouse or hospital will make sure the child will get the care that it needs with no questions asked.

Safe Haven Baby Box was founded by Monica Kelsey, who had a message for the parent that surrendered the child to the Baby Box.

"I'm going to talk to the parent who came up to this box last week and surrendered their healthy newborn," Kelsey said. "Thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe. Thank you for entrusting the Georgetown Fire Department and Safe Haven Baby Boxes and taking your baby here."

She knows that surrendering a baby does not go without pain, but resources are provided to the parent when they bring their child to the box, Kelsey added.

An orange bag falls out of the box when the parent opens it that shows the parent how they can contact Safe Haven Baby Box anonymously, where to get free counseling and free medical care.

When the baby was surrendered to the fire department, the firefighters who were on duty got the baby out and started caring for it within two minutes.

"We made sure that there was no immediate medical need for the baby," said Bill Banta, Georgetown's fire chief. "Then we proceeded with the procedures that we have in place of making sure the baby's life goes forward."

Banta also took the time to thank the parent that put their faith in the fire department and surrendered their baby to them.

"I'm proud that we were able to offer this to you," Banta said. "The person that did this last week, did the right thing. They need to be applauded... Thank you for trusting us."

Every year, the firefighters get updated training on how to handle a situation where a baby is surrendered to their Baby Box.

They also are educated on the Safe Haven law so they are kept up to date on what it is and what they are supposed to do when a parent is surrendering their child.

"A parent somewhere in this community or region had to make a very difficult decision this past week," said Jason Sharp, a Floyd County Commissioner. "I would like to thank them for taking the time to find a resource to allow this baby to be safely surrendered. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designed with a simple purpose, to provide a safe, secure and private means of surrender."

"I'd like to thank a mother who made a very, very brave decision under very difficult circumstances and made a courageous choice for her child," said Al Knable, Floyd County Commission president.

"A choice for life, a choice for opportunity... This mother did an incredible thing, these firefighters did an incredible thing and the Baby Boxes do an incredible job."