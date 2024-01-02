First baby in Cascade County of 2024 arrives to Belt family

The Hertel family of Belt, Montana welcome their new addition baby Beau, the first to be born at Benefis Health System in 2024. From left to right are Ellyn Hertel, father Kelly Hertel, baby Beau and his sister Josie. Sitting at the foot of the bed is big brother Charlie Hertel.

The first baby born in Cascade County at Benefis Health System in 2024 has arrived. Beau Hertel was welcomed into the world at 6:17 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Beau is the third child of Ellyn and Kelly Hertel of Belt, Montana, according to an announcement from Benefis. He weighed in at 9 lbs. 2 oz. Monday morning to join the Hertel family with his brother Charlie, 4, and his sister Josie, 1½. Mother Ellyn Hertel said little Beau looks just like his siblings at this age, and so far is proving to be a very "chill" baby.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: First baby of 2024 in Cascade County delivered in Great Falls