A The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) insider increased their holdings by 249% last year

Viewing insider transactions for The First Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNLC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kimberly Swan bought US$151k worth of shares at a price of US$30.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$29.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Kimberly Swan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Kimberly Swan was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Kimberly Swan bought a total of 5.35k shares over the year at an average price of US$30.09. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Bancorp insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 7.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Bancorp Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded First Bancorp shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in First Bancorp and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

