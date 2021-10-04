First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNLC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.32 on 22nd of October. This makes the dividend yield 4.3%, which is above the industry average.

First Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, First Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.78 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see First Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

First Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that First Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

