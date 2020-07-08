First Bank Launches Autobooks to Enhance Small Business Banking Capabilities

New banking features allow businesses to get paid at a distance, maintain cash flow, and keep local economies strong

DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobooks, the Detroit-based small business payment and accounting platform, today announced that Missouri-based First Bank has integrated the platform into their digital banking experience. Known for its intuitive user experience and useful digital tools, the Autobooks suite is designed with the small banking customer in mind and provides essential tools to maintain cash flow.

Autobooks will be an integral part of First Bank's digital transformation strategy. The bank is strengthening its business banking platform with a full suite of digital capabilities that upgrade the small business banking experience, while helping those clients improve their own customer services. Customers will be able to "get paid at a distance" and monitor cash flow in real-time. This is especially important as more consumers expect to transact online versus in person.

"First Bank has a 100-year family history of ownership. We understand the culture of family-owned businesses and are in a unique position to help other businesses in our community," says Jon Moen, Director of Product at First Bank. "Partnering with Autobooks reinforces our commitment to becoming trusted advisors for our small business customers, especially during times like these."

Prior to onboarding Autobooks, the bank would recommend popular accounting software to clients, but it was often difficult to download transactions and reconcile financial information. Autobooks provides accounting, invoicing and payment capabilities integrated into the digital banking platform for seamless user experience. The solution will enable small businesses to conduct their financial activities in one place.

"Small businesses who bank with First Bank can enroll and receive online payments in minutes, saving hours each month through our automated payment reconciliation and accounting functionality," says Steve Robert, Co-Founder and CEO of Autobooks. "First Bank's continued investments demonstrate their commitment to providing the tools small businesses need for future growth and success."

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that integrate within a financial institution's digital experience. Through Autobooks, banks and credit unions can become a digital destination for small business owners, helping build stronger relationships, grow deposits and identify opportunities to increase fee income. Please visit www.autobooks.co to learn more, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter and tune into the company's Small Business Obsessed podcast .

First Bank, a subsidiary of FB Corporation, is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. As a family-owned business with four generations of independent, single-family ownership, First Bank offers the stability and experience with long-term planning that helps businesses and the communities in which they operate grow and thrive. With over $6 billion in assets and nearly 100 locations throughout California, Missouri and Illinois, First Bank has developed a relationship-driven approach to offer comprehensive solutions for clients in commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage banking and more. For information, visit www.firstbanks.com.

